40-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Auburn Hills

Posted at 1:21 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 13:22:32-04

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 40-year-old pedestrian was found dead after being hit by a vehicle in Auburn Hills early Wednesday morning.

Police tell us it happened just before 4 a.m., with first responders getting reports of a person lying in the roadway on South Boulevard near Sheffield Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say a witness was driving westbound on South Boulevard and noticed the man laying down in the westbound lane of the roadway. That witness told police that another driver hit the man and continued driving westbound without stopping.

Authorities are looking for a car that's dark in color, possibly a crossover or a small SUV.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Auburn Hills Police Department at the Southeast Oakland County Crash Investigations Team. Anyone with more info about the incident is asked to call police at (248)370-9460.

