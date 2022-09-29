40th Annual Full and Fabulous Dinner Gala to be held Saturday in Clinton Township

(WXYZ) — Actress Kim Coles, best known for her roles in In Living Color and Living Single will be in the motor city this weekend lending her voice to the 40th Annual Full and Fabulous Dinner Gala.

This annual fundraiser raises money for the nonprofit which works to build up the self-esteem of those who have been shamed for being overweight.

The organization also promotes lifelong habits including good nutrition, physical activity, and personal development to help young ladies fulfill their aspirations with confidence and grace.

"I started Full and Fabulous because I grew up as a plus-size girl and there were so many things that I needed and wanted but there wasn't a program," Sharon Dumas said.

After selling cosmetics and working in the beauty pageant industry Dumas felt full-figured women deserved a spot on stage.

"So when I turned 23 I decided that I wanted to make a difference in the lives of girls coming behind me," she said.

The girls in the Full and Fabulous program meet in person every Saturday and virtually on Wednesday. They learn about everything including how to steer clear of drugs.

A mother with a child in the program says in just three weeks she saw a transformation in her daughter.

"Huge, huge," she said. "Jada was very sheltered, very quiet, timid, soft-spoken. Now she's very animated and actually having full conversations."

Sharon says things have changed a lot in her 40 years with Full and Fabolous. A big change is how women look in her program.

"Now they're a size 32, 34, 36. They don't weigh 175 pounds anymore. They weigh 375 pounds. 475 pounds," she said.

But Sharon says it's not about pushing away from the table, it's about the pain they're trying to escape.

"There are so many girls that have been violated so people think they can just push away from the table. They can't. They're eating out of emotions," she said.

But through Full and Fabulous, they learn how to dress during annual cotillion balls, they learn lifestyle changes with exercise and healthy eating, and most importantly they learn it's okay to love who you are.

So far the non-profit is in 4 schools in Detroit and this year they will add 3 more.

The gala will be held on Saturday and all money raised will help support their mission of changing lives.

If you'd like to learn more, buy a ticket, or attend virtually, click here.