411 Therapy, Detroit and Southfield police to donate Easter baskets, boxed lunches to children

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — 411 Therapy along with the Detroit and Southfield police departments have partnered to donate Easter baskets and boxed lunches to children.

The Detroit Police Department will be donating 100 Easter baskets and 150 boxed lunches to area children. The Southfield Police department will be donating 100 Easter baskets and 100 boxed lunches to area children.

The local philanthropic company, which is a leading provider in physical therapy for those who have been involved in auto accidents, is hosting the giveaway events on Wednesday, Mach 31 and Friday, April 2.

The DPD event will take place April 2 at 4 p.m., and will be located in the parking lot of the bank at Livernois and Herbert, just across from the 10th Precinct. Children will enjoy lunch and the Easter Bunny will be there to guide them to their baskets.

Southfield police will hold the event on Wednesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. on Evergreen Road in front of the Southfield police station. Police with the department will be making random traffic stops and handing out baskets and lunches on that day.

411 Therapy is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is located 23265 Northwestern Highway, Suite 300, Southfield.