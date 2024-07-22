42-year-old charged in Plymouth 'Peeping Tom' case

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — A 42-year-old man was charged in Plymouth last week after allegedly recording unsuspecting women while they shopped at local retail stores.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Canton Police Department, with help from the Van Buren Police Department, arrested 42-year-old for multiple Eavesdropping cases.'

A few days later, Davis was charged with the following:



Using a Computer to commit a crime, with a maximum sentence of two years or more, but no less than four years

Installing/using a device for Eavesdropping, with a maximum sentence of two years.

Davis was given a $75,000 bond in 35th District Court last week. His next court date is set for early next month.