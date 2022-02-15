Watch
46 arrested, 37 vehicles towed in protests near Ambassador Bridge, Windsor Police say

Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:36:20-05

(WXYZ) — Windsor Police said Tuesday they worked together with policing partners to help bring a conclusion to the demonstrations near the Ambassador Bridge, detailing the total number of arrests and vehicles towed. 

Police say since the beginning of the protests against COVID-19 mandates :

  • 46 arrests have been made
  • A total of  90 charges was laid by police
  • 43 charged with breaching a court order
  • 43 charged with mischief over $5000
  • One person is facing  a charge of obstruct justice
  • One person is charged with fail to attend court   
  • One person was charged with dangerous driving
  • One person is facing a Highway Traffic Act Charge for Failing to Remain
  • 37 vehicles were seized/towed since the onset of the demonstrations

Police say there will be a continued police presence in the demonstration area.

