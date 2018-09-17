48-hour boil water alert issued for Village of Holly

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A boil water alert has been issued for the Village of Holly, according to the area's Department of Public Works.

The alert will be in effect at least for the next 48 hours and is for all residents and any customers using the Village of Holly water system. This includes customers outside of the village limits that are attached to the system.

According to a release, the alert is due to a broken valve replacement on a water main along the N. Saginaw St. corridor.

For updates and additional information, you may contact the Village of Holly Public Works Department at 248-634-2202.