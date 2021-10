(WXYZ) — Treasure Race, an app-based treasure hunt, is returning to Ann Arbor for a second time with a $5,000 prize.

The excursion is described as "a road trip with your favorite people, add in a series of Indiana Jones-style clues, mix that with some unfamiliar terrain, and you have a Treasure Race."

This race starts at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23, and you can be on teams of two to six members.

For more information, visit their website at treasurerace.com.