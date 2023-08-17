Watch Now
5 Burger King locations in metro Detroit are coming back after recent acquisition

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - This April 25, 2019, file photo shows a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 17, 2023
(WXYZ) — Five Burger King locations are expected to reopen in metro Detroit after an acquisition by Union Burgers LLC.

According to a news release, the restaurants are slated to reopen throughout this year and bring 150-200 jobs to the area. 

The first of the five restaurants opened this week at 2411 8 Mile Road in Warren. 

It’s reportedly all part of the brand’s “Reclaim the Flame” strategy, aimed at modernizing restaurants and focusing on the guest experience. 

“At Union Burgers LLC, we are passionate about refreshing and remodelling restaurants to keep Guests coming back for years to come and creating an environment for our teams that they are proud to be a part of,” said John Pastor, CEO, Union Burgers LLC, in a press release. “We’re excited to bring hundreds of jobs to our community and offer Guests a refreshed experience along with their flame-grilled Whopper they can’t get anywhere else.”

The other restaurant locations are: 

Detroit: 13600 West McNichols, 15500 W Seven Mile Rd, Ferndale: 10336 West 8 Mile Rd, Southfield: 30711 Southfield Rd.

