DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five people were hurt after a fire in Detroit Monday evening.

The fire happened at a commercial building in the area of Mansfield and Schoolcraft streets, west of Greenfield Road on the city's west side.

Detroit police say five people were injured. Four of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition and a fifth person is in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating what caused the fire.

7 Action News will provide more details as we learn more.