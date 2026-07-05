5 hospitalized in shooting at Mount Clemens block party

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — 5 people were hospitalized after a shooting at a block party in Mount Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Independence Day, near the intersection of Court Street and Clemens Street.

Police said that three of the five victims were "juveniles". Police did not release their names as they work to inform family members of the incident.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (586)307-9412. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak-Up).