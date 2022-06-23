Watch
News

Actions

5 planets to line up & rise over metro Detroit in a way that won't be seen again until 2040

5 planets to line up, rise over metro Detroit tonight &amp; tomorrow
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 06:43:05-04

(WXYZ) — Five planets will line up and rise over metro Detroit beginning Thursday night and through Friday morning.

The planetary alignment will include Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury, which are the five brightest planets in a sky.

The lineup will be in a way that won't line up again for potentially another 18 years – until 2040.

Saturn starts off rising at 12:04 a.m., followed by Jupiter at 1:41 a.m., Mars at 2:18 a.m., Venus at 4:05 a.m. and Mercury at 4:43 a.m.

We should have a clear night Thursday night, so if you want to stay up, you'll have a great shot at seeing them all.

Make sure you look east/southeast to see them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!