5 shot outside Detroit bar overnight after dispute over parking spot; suspect on the loose

Detroit police say five people were shot overnight on Detroit's west side.

Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the shooting started with an altercation about a parking spot.

We're told the suspect went back to his vehicle and returned with a gun, firing into a crowd.

Watch the surveillance video below

Surveillance video shows suspect wanted in shooting of 5 outside of Detroit bar

Police are now asking for the community's help. Surveillance video caught the shooter firing multiple rounds before running off.

Police say the shooter is not in custody.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. outside of a bar, and police say it should have been closed at the time because they don't have a license to operate past 2 a.m.

Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

