5 tornadoes confirmed in Michigan by NWS, at least 5 people killed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service said five tornadoes touched down during storms in Michigan Thursday night. Three of those tornadoes happened in Southeast Michigan.

Severe storms traveled through Michigan Thursday night, causing major damage in some areas with trees and power lines down. At least five people were killed due to the severe weather.

One tornado touched down in Livingston County, two hit Wayne County, one happened in Monroe County and another happened in Kent County.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY TORNADO

In Southeast Michigan an EF-1 tornado touched down in Livingston County, just outside of Fowlerville. According to a preliminary report from the NWS, the EF-1 tornado touched down about 4 miles west-southwest of Fowlerville around 9:41 p.m.

The tornado had winds of up to 90 mph and entered Livingston County near the West Branch Red Cedar River and crossed Wallace Road. Then, the tornado tracked close to the river, through Cedar Road and reached close to North Nicholson Road near I-96.

CANTON TORNADO

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Canton around 10:19 p.m. According to a preliminary report from the NWS, the EF-0 tornado touched down just northwest of Pheasant Run Golf course and track.

The tornado produced winds of up to 85 mph. After touching down in Canton, it continued southeast, tracking across Summit Parkway and Canton Circle Road.

As the tornado reached Sheldon Road, dozens of trees were downed and uprooted, including a tree that fell on a home.

The tornado dissipated just north of the Lower River Rouge around 10:21 p.m.

BELLEVILLE TORNADO

A tornado also touched down in Belleville around 10:23 p.m. That tornado was an EF-1 and touched down near or just south of Wagner Homestead Farm, NWS said.

The tornado had winds of up to 90 mph. After touching down in Belleville, it tracked southeast and across Elwell Road near Belmont Drive.

The tornado dissipated just over a mile southeast of Belleville around 10:26 p.m.

As the tornado approached Martinsville Road, high winds damaged siding on homes and trees were downed and uprooted, including a tree that fell on a home.

MONROE COUNTY TORNADO

A fourth tornado was confirmed in near Newport in Monroe County. NWS said that tornado was an EF-1 and touched down in a farm field in Ash Township near Newport Road and Telegraph Road around 10:38 p.m. It had estimated peak winds of 100 mph.

The tornado tracked southeast and hit the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park, which sustained significant damage. The tornado then continued Southeast, crossing I-75 near the Meijer distribution center.

KENT COUNTY TORNADO

On the west side of the state, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Kent County north of Grand Rapids. The tornado touched down around 8:15 p.m. and tracked northeast before ending near Rockford High School. NWS said this tornado had 110 mph winds.

The National Weather Service was still assessing damage across the state Friday evening.

In addition to storms Thursday, heavy rain from severe storms Wednesday night caused major flooding, forces some roads and businesses to close.

