5-year-old and man shot, Detroit police investigating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 5-year-old was shot in Detroit on Tuesday evening, police said. A man told police he was also shot at the same location.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Plainview Avenue near W. Chicago and Evergreen Road.

According to Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett, officers were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots fired. They tried looking for a scene when a ShotSpotter call alerted officers that several shots were fired Plainview Avenue.

Detroit police release information on the shooting of a 5-year-old

When officers got to the location, they did not find anyone shot, however, they found shell casings.

Police were then notified that a 5-year-old had been shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital. Pritchett said the child was shot in the left leg. The child's condition was not immediately disclosed.

“You know, this is becoming old. I’m really tired of coming to these scenes with these children being shot with gunfire,” Pritchett said. “People who are gun owners or have guns should be a little more cautious when they’re using these guns. It’s too many kids being shot for no reason.”

Officers were then told a man showed up to a police precinct and said he was shot in the right shoulder at the same location.

At this time, police said they aren’t sure if both victims are connected to the same shooting. The circumstances around the shootings are also unclear.

Police continued to investigate at the scene, hospital and precinct Tuesday night.

“If you see anything, say something,” Pritchett said.

