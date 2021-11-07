Watch
News

Actions

5-year-old killed after hit-and-run crash in Dearborn

items.[0].image.alt
Family of the victim
The scene just prior to a hit-and-run crash in Dearborn on Nov. 7, 2021.
hit-and-run crash dearborn 110721
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 18:16:57-05

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A child was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Dearborn on Sunday.

The crash happened in the area of Morross and Bingham Street.

Authorities confirmed that a child had been hit by a car and was taken to the hospital. Family told WXYZ that the child was a 5-year-old girl and that she has died.

Police were canvassing the area after the crash for video of the incident. They also said they are looking for a 2018 or newer silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!