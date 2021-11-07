5-year-old killed after hit-and-run crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A child was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Dearborn on Sunday.

The crash happened in the area of Morross and Bingham Street.

Authorities confirmed that a child had been hit by a car and was taken to the hospital. Family told WXYZ that the child was a 5-year-old girl and that she has died.

Police were canvassing the area after the crash for video of the incident. They also said they are looking for a 2018 or newer silver Chevrolet Equinox.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.