5-year-old Rosie Faye honors former first lady Michelle Obama

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rosie Faye, 5, of Detroit, is known for honoring notable Black public figures by dressing up as them and giving facts about their lives. During Black History Month, Faye honored women like Stacey Abrams, and has even paid tribute to Aretha Franklin and Serena Williams.

RELATED: 5-year-old Detroit girl dresses up as notable figures, gives lessons for Black History Month

On Monday, Faye dressed up as former first lady Michelle Obama.

"I am a girl from Chicago South Side, former first lady, wife and mother," the Instagram post read. "I am MICHELLE OBAMA. I am MORE than your 44th president's wife. I am a role model for women, advocate for healthy families, Attorney and author."

Watch little Faye talk about how Mrs. Obama has inspired her in the video below.