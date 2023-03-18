50+ car pileup near Portland, I-96 closed in both directions

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than 50 vehicles are involved in a pileup on I-96 in Ionia County, according to Portland Area Fire Authority.

Troopers responded to the pileup in the eastbound lanes of I-96 between mile markers 73 and 76 in Portland Township, Michigan State Police said just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

MSP added, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the westbound side of the freeway also shut down after an additional crash on that side.

Michigan State Police said around 5:45 p.m. that vehicles not involved in the crash are able to exit the freeway to clear congestion and let troopers help those who are involved.

MSP says there are injuries, but none of them seem to be serious. We're working to learn how many people are hurt.

A warming and family reunification center has been set up at the Portland Church of Nazarene for those involved in the pileup.

Buses are helping transport people to the church, which is at 9466 Cutler Road.

Anyone involved in the crash can get picked up from the church after giving their information to state police.

** This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene to bring you more information. **

