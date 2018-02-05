52-year-old man accused of shooting man inside movie theater released from jail

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The 52-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting another man inside the AMC Star Gratiot has been released from police custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

Clinton Township Police say, after consulting with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, they need to talk to more witnesses, including the 24-year-old man who was shot Sunday around 6:20 p.m. inside the movie theater located on Gratiot, north of 15 Mile Road.

Police say both men were getting ready to see a movie with female companions, and the 24-year-old was upset that the 52-year-old said hello to the woman he was with.

Police say during the altercation, the 52-year-old man discharged his gun, the bullet striking the 24-year-old in the chest.

The accused shooter remained at the scene for police, and investigators say he's being cooperative.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is urged to contact Clinton Township Police Detective Steven Rupkus at 586-493-7849.

A spokesperson for AMC released the following to 7 Action News:

For the safety of our guests, AMC does not permit weapons in our theatres. All AMC locations have the appropriate signage regarding our policy. The only exception is members of law enforcement, who are welcome to carry, whether on duty or off duty.