55-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are searching for the driver of a convertible who allegedly struck a 55-year-old man and fled the scene, police said.

It happened at about 7 p.m. on McNichols Road between Rutherford Street and Prevost Street.

Investigators said the victim, a 55-year-old man, was crossing McNichols Road from the north side to the south side when he was struck.

He was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are now searching for the driver of a turquoise convertible, possibly a Ford Mustang, last seen traveling westbound on McNichols Road.

The vehicle may have a cream top, police added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detroit police immediately.