Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

58-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Detroit, MSP says

Michigan State Police
WXYZ
Michigan State Police
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man riding a motorcycle has died after a crash in Detroit early Sunday morning, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. near Davison Freeway and Woodrow Wilson Street.

A 58-year-old motorcyclist of Redford Township was driving northbound on Woodrow Wilson when he crossed over eastbound Davison to make an unauthorized turnaround, state police said.

When he crossed, he was hit by an SUV going eastbound on Davison. A 32-year-old woman of Detroit was driving the SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said.

Drug impairment may have been a factor in the crash, investigators said.

“This investigation is on going,” MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. “It is pending ME reports and vehicle inspections and blood results.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!