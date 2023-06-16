58-year-old severely injured in Dearborn hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect

(WXYZ) — Dearborn police are investigating after a 58-year-old pedestrian was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say the victim was hit on June 15 between 1-1:30 a.m. near the southbound Greenfield bus stop, just south of Ford Road.

The driver reportedly left the scene and their vehicle is believed to have front-end damage.

Police say the victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

“I am asking anyone with information to please come forward and assist us with this investigation. It is important that we gather all the facts to determine how the collision occurred that night,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin in a statement.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 313-943-2241 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.