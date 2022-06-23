59 years ago: Martin Luther King Jr. attends Detroit's Freedom March
Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks to an overflow crowd in Detroit?s Cobo Hall Arena on Sunday, June 23, 1963, following a ?Freedom March.? An estimated 100,000 ?walkers? paraded to the hall through downtown Detroit and gathered in the hall and overflowed outside to hear him speak on the rights of Blacks. (AP Photo
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated2022-06-23 06:48:51-04
(WXYZ) — It was on June 23, 1963, that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walked down Woodward Ave. as part of the Freedom March.