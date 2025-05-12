6 arrested in auto theft ring that targeted people & dealerships across Michigan

PINCKNEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Six people have been arrested and charged in connection with what police say is a statewide auto theft ring that allegedly targeted citizens and car dealerships across southern Michigan.

Pinckney police said in early March 2024, officers responded to a suspicious situation at the Pinckney Chrysler dealership early in the morning.

When an officer arrived, he saw new vehicles fleeing the parking lot. One vehicle was stopped and they found that the driver participated in the theft.

According to police, officers broadcast the situation on the radio and Hamburg police, Michigan State Police and Brighton police engaged in a pursuit of another stolen vehicle. That suspect was eventually caught as well as another getaway driver.

Police say they began questioning the suspects and started a year-long investigation that spanned the state.

They say the suspects have been identified as allegedly "victimizing citizens and car dealerships all over southern Michigan."

In all, there were seven people arrested. Six were connected to the criminal enterprise, but police said they couldn't connect the seventh to it. However, investigators say they believe other jurisdictions can connect the seventh suspect to the criminal enterprise.

Those charged are:

Desean Stanley, 20, from Detroit

Continuing Criminal Enterprise Using a Computer to Commit Crimes Conspiracy to Commit B&E w/Intent Breaking & entering with Intent Conspiracy to Commit Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (5 Counts) Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building Larceny in a Building Operating a Chop Shop Flee & Elude Driving With a Suspended License Reckless Driving 22-year-old male from Detroit

Conspiracy to Commit B&E Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (5 Counts) Continuing Criminal Enterprise Flee & Elude Malicious Destruction of Property over $50,000 Kristopher Hayes - 24, from Detroit

Continuing Criminal Enterprise Using a Computer to Commit Crimes (20 Counts) Conspiracy to Commit B&E w/Intent B&E w/Intent Conspiracy to Commit Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (5 Counts) Malicious Destruction of Property over $50K Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building Larceny in a Building Habitual 2nd Reckless Driving Flee & Elude 25-year-old male from Detroit

Conspiracy to Commit B&E B&E Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (5 Counts) Continuing Criminal Enterprise Flee & Elude MDOP over $50K Dakarai Williams, 24, from Detroit

Conspiracy to Commit B&E B&E Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (5 Counts) Continuing Criminal Enterprise Flee & Elude MDOP over $50K 20-year-old male from Detroit

Continuing Criminal Enterprise Using a Computer to Commit Crimes Conspiracy to Commit B&E w/Intent B&E with Intent Conspiracy to Commit Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile (5 Counts) Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building Larceny in a Building 23-year-old male from Detroit

Accessory After the Fact to a Felony (2 Counts) Felony Firearm Possession of Financial Transaction Information and Personal Identifying Information (5 Counts each) Using a Computer to Commit Crimes (5 Counts) Lying to Police

They also say the seventh suspect allegedly has victimized about 50 victims from across the country