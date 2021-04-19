Watch
6 Beaumont facilities to participate in medication take-back event this weekend

John Moore
<p>Oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain lie on display on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT.</p>
Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 14:42:19-04

(WXYZ) — Six Beaumont facilities are planning to participate in a medication take-back event from April 23-24.

Beaumont and local law enforcement agencies are encouraging people to drop off unused or expired prescribed medications on Friday, April 23 at Beaumont hospitals in Grosse Pointe, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne.

On Saturday, April 24, medications will be accepted at the Center for Exceptional Families in Dearborn and the Sterling Heights Medical Park. Drop off hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The take-back event includes over-the-counter medications and other drugs. Organizers prefer pills be in a plastic baggie. The four participating hospital sites will only accept pills. The Center for Exceptional Families; and the Sterling Heights Medical Park site will also accept medical sharps.

