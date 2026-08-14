6 dead, including suspect, after shooting incident in northern Michigan

(WXYZ) — Six people, including a suspect, are dead after a mass shooting incident in northern lower Michigan on Friday.

The deaths happened at three different locations, Michigan State Police say.

MSP says troopers were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. to a home on South LaChance Road in Lake Township for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, three people were dead and a forth person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the suspect, 39-year-old Chad Hickman, took off from the scene before troopers arrived. A large police response and search that included K-9 units began.

A fourth person was found dead during the search at another home in Missaukee County.

The suspect’s vehicle was found near a wooded area close to Whitlock Lake in Caldwell Township. The suspect and another person were found dead in the wooded area.

As MSP continues to investigate, they’re asking the community to avoid all three areas.

Information about the victims is being withheld at this time as family members are notified.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” MSP Lt. Ashley Miller said in a statement. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.”

Several surrounding agencies assisted MSP during the search.