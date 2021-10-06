6 from Michigan make list of Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans; total net worth of $68 billion

(WXYZ) — Forbes released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans in 2021, and six people from Michigan made the list.

Rocket Mortgage Founder Dan Gilbert is the highest-ranked Michigander on the list. He's at No. 23.

According to Forbes, his net worth is $30.9 billion, a massive increase from 2020 when his net worth was $7.5 billion.

Hank & Doug Meijer both rank 42nd on the list with a net worth of $16.9 billion.

Next is United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia, who ranks 102nd. It's his first time on the list, with a net worth of $8.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Rhonda Stryker, the director of medical equipment company Stryker Corp. is ranked 117th with a net worth of $7.5 billion.

Finally, Marian Ilitch is ranked 253rd with a net worth of $4.4 billion.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos topped the list, followed by Tesla's Elon Musk, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Larry Page.

Bezos' net worth is $201 billion, and Musk's is $190.5 billion, according to Forbes.