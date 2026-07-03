6 metro Detroit beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

(WXYZ) — There are several metro Detroit beaches closed Friday leading into the Fourth of July weekend due to high bacteria levels.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Beachguard portal, six beaches are closed as of 9 a.m. on Friday, July 3.
The beaches are:
- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County
- Camp Dearborn - Lake #5 in Oakland County
- Cedar Crest Subdivision beach on Cedar Island Lake in Oakland County
- Lake Oakland Shores in Oakland County
- Pinecrest Shores on Bogie Lake in Oakland County
- Beachwalk Apartments on Walled Lake in Oakland County