6 Michigan cities named among best places to live in the U.S.

Six Michigan cities have made the list of the top 150 places to live in America, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The company used an array of factors when determining the best places to live, including crime rates, quality of education, commuter index, housing affordability, weather temperateness, job market and more.

The highest city in Michigan was Ann Arbor, and the lowest city in Michigan to make the list was Detroit.

Naples, Fla. came in at the top city in the country, followed by Boise, Idaho, Colorado Springs, Greenville, SC and Charlotte NC.

Below are the rankings for the Michigan cities



No. 19 - Ann Arbor



Overall Score: 6.6

Quality of Life: 7.7

Value: 5.8

No. 45 - Grand Rapids



Overall Score: 6.4

Quality of Life: 6.9

Value: 7.4

No. 90 - Kalamazoo



Overall Score: 6.1

Quality of Life: 6.9

Value: 6.8

No. 104 - Lansing



Overall Score: 6.0

Quality of Life: 6.2

Value: 7.2

No. 146 - Flint



Overall Score: 6.2

Quality of Life: 6.2

Value: 6.9

No. 149 - Detroit

