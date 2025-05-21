6 Michigan cities ranked among the top 100 best places to live in the US

Six Michigan cities made the list of the top 100 best places to live in the United States, according to the latest results fromU.S. News and World Report.

The annual list ranks cities based on value, desirability, job market and quality of life.

This year, U.S. News and World Report evaluated more than 850 cities, and published the top 250 places to live.

Two metro Detroit cities were ranked in the top 10 – Rochester Hills at No. 9 and Troy at No. 10.

Other cities in Michigan ranked are:



No. 32 - Midland

No. 34 - Novi

No. 88 - Livonia

No. 196 - Sterling Heights

No. 197 - Wyoming

No. 250 - Traverse City

Below is the top 10

