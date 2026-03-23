$6 million in medical debt eliminated for more than 6,000 Oakland County residents, county confirms

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — $6 million of medical debt has been eliminated for 6,300 Oakland County residents, the county announced on Monday morning.

We're told the debt relief is happening because of the county's partnership with Undue Medical Debt, a national non-profit. The partnership has led to $15 million in debt being relieved for more than 20,000 residents so far.

Residents impacted by this round of debt relief were set to receive a notification letter on March 9.

“This initiative is about giving people a second chance,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter in a press release. “By eliminating this burden for thousands more residents, we’re helping people regain their financial footing.”

Medical debt, a leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States, affects about 114,000 Oakland County residents, the county projects. To learn more about this medical debt abolition program, click here.