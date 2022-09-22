6 months later: Nurses union at University of Michigan reach tentative contract agreement

(WXYZ) — After more than six months of negotiations, the nurses union at the University of Michigan has finally reached a tentative agreement.

Negotiations have been ongoing since March 15, but overnight a contract was presented.

The contract includes an end to mandatory overtime, improved protocols for maintaining reasonable workloads, and more competitive wages according to the Michigan Nurses Association.

In a statement, the council president said, "nurses have stood strong to reach an agreement that meets our members' priorities of protecting patients and investing in nurses so we can provide the best care possible….. This agreement is a win for everyone who cares about nurses and the quality of care at the University of Michigan."

The union represents around 6,200 nurses. Many have been working without a contract since late June.