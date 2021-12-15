6 more students charged with alleged threats of violence made against multiple Wayne County schools

(WXYZ) — Six Wayne County students have been charged with alleged threats of violence made against multiple Wayne County Schools.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the six juveniles, four male and two female students, on Dec. 14, and Dec. 15.

A 15-year-old male Denby High School student has been charged with the Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students, and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.

A 13-year-old female student attending Garden City Middle School, a 17-year-old female attending Henry Ford High School, and a 14-year-old male Harper Woods High School student have been charged the same.

An 11-year-old male student from O.W. Best Middle School was charged with the Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students.

A 13-year-old male student attending Fostering Leadership Academy was charged with two counts of Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students.

All six students will have their Preliminary Examinations held at the Juvenile Detention Center on December 15, 2021.

* The charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.