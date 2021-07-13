6 shot, 1 dead at banquet hall on Detroit's east side

(WXYZ) — Six people were shot and one person was killed at a banquet hall on Detroit's east side overnight.

It happened at the Chalmers Banquet Hall, on Chalmers near Outer Dr.

A commander tells us that more than 100 people were gathered for an event at the hall when the shooting happened outside of it around 2 a.m.

Three men and three women were shot. A 30-year-old man is the one that died. Two others are in temporary-serious condition and three are in stable condition and all are expected to survive.

Right now, police tell us no one is offering information.

Video from the scene shows a van out front of the hall riddled with bullets, and there are dozens of evidence markers at the scene.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.