6 suspects apprehended for attempted breaking and entering on Christmas Day, police say

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to a news release, at approximately 3:28 a.m. on Dec. 25, Michigan State Troopers responded to the Monroe Superstore Auto Dealership off of South Dixie Highway in Monroe Township because of "subjects attempting to break windows at the used car showroom."

The news release states that when the troopers arrived, they observed two male suspects allegedly attempting to drive away in vehicles belonging to the dealership. The release mentions that one of the suspects surrendered immediately, but the "second male suspect crashed into a parked vehicle while attempting to flee in the stolen vehicle."

Michigan State Police writes that a third male suspect fled the area on foot as troopers were contacting the first two initial suspects.

According to the release, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies located a vehicle parked in the Meadowlands neighborhood occupied by one of the suspects that fled the scene. There were also two females in the parked car.

Troopers responded back to the area at 9:30 a.m. after receiving information from homeowners in a report about a suspicious male walking in the backyards of nearby homes. The release states, "A family member of the third suspect was found in the area attempting to pick him up."

Michigan State Police reported that all vehicles owned by the Monroe Superstore were recovered on the scene. The statement also states that "In total, three male juveniles were apprehended and lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center and three adult females were arrested and lodged at the Monroe County Jail."