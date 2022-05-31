6-year-old girl dies after water rescue at beach in Milford

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old girl has died after a water rescue at a beach in Milford Township on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m., a child was reported missing at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark.

Authorities began searching for the girl who was believed to be missing in the water. A dive team responded to the scene.

People in the area volunteered and formed a human chain. She was found in a weeded area off the sand. First responders pulled the girl from the water and performed CPR.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has died.

For visitors who came out to celebrate Memorial Day, it was a surreal and frightening experience.

“The ambulance got stuck in the sand, and we were all heaving to try and move the ambulance,” Dominique Springer, who was at the beach, said. “You see people come together to try and find a child. No matter what’s going on, it’s a child involved.”

Several agencies including Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

“I jumped in as fast as I could because the little girl is 6. My girl is 6,” witness Greg Krisher said.

Investigators have interviewed the child’s parents. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

“It’s sad, brought tears to my eyes. I literally cried tears. They found her and put her on the stretcher, lifeless. Whether you were watching her or not, even for a second is crazy, ” Springer said.