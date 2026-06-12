6-year-old girl injured after tree crashes through Dearborn home during severe storms

(WXYZ) — A 6-year-old girl was injured by a falling tree in Dearborn overnight Friday as severe storms rolled through metro Detroit.

Hear from her father in the video below

6-year-old girl injured by falling tree in Dearborn during severe storms

It happened at a home on South Highland street and a massive tree went down in their front yard, plus another tree that crashed through the attic.

The homeowner said he was absolutely terrified knowing their daughter was in her bed in the their attic loft when the tree came through the roof. Her 2-year-old sister was also next to her.

"About 1:30 I heard a loud thunderous noise and screaming. So I ran upstairs like a maniac and my wife was screaming and I looked around and I couldn't see my 6-year-old daughter. There was just a bunch of cement, rubble, all over her. I literally for 10 minutes straight was lifting all of it," he said.

The family did take the girl to the hospital and she is expected to be OK.