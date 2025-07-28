6-Year-Old Shot and Killed by Stray Bullet on Detroit's East Side

DETROIT, MI — A stray bullet hit and killed a 6-year-old boy on Detroit's east side. The shooting happened near the intersection of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue, and involved a red Jeep, a black sedan, and a possible third vehicle. Police say the 6-year-old boy hit when a stray bullet from this shooting entered his home. Police do not have anyone in custody, but the red Jeep is a vehicle of interest.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information that helps move the investigation forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip to DetroitRewards.TV