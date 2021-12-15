63% of Michigan voters believe nation's economy on wrong track, poll shows

(WXYZ) — Detroit Regional Chamber released a statewide poll Wednesday that reveals how Michiganders feel about the economy, COVID-19, voting rights and more.

This poll, which was completed in conjunction with the Glengariff Group Inc., surveyed 600 registered Michigan voters between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2021.

“Two years into the global pandemic, the Chamber continues to go inside Michigan households and businesses to assess how voters feel about the state’s health, economy, and political situation,” said Sandy K. Baruah, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber, in a press release. “The polling shows a growing disconnect between personal consumer behavior and concern over inflation. Voters, while confident of their own job security and finances, are pessimistic about the overall state of the economy in large part due to inflation, which many have never experienced in their lifetimes.”

According to the poll, a majority (63%) of voters believe the nation’s economy is on the wrong track with 37.5% saying they suspect it will get worse.

The poll revealed that the main reason why voters felt like the economy wasn't on the right track was due to inflation and the cost of goods.

In terms of job security, the poll revealed that 82.6% of the people surveyed were not concerned about losing their jobs.

When it comes to COVID-19 and vaccination in the state, 72.2% of those polled reported receiving at least one vaccination shot. Of the 69% who reported being fully vaccinated, 63.9% said they would also get or have already gotten the booster shot. The poll also indicated that 35.7% would not vaccinate their child vs 25.2% who have already vaccinated their children.

While in the fourth wave of COVID-19, about 57.7% of Michigan voters say they think COVID rates will increase this winter with 46.7% saying they continue to wear a mask and 45.7% saying they have stopped wearing a mask.

Michigan voters also say they think election reform should be bipartisan, according to the survey. 84.5% of voters are saying changes to elections should only be approved if members of both parties agree to the change.

Check out the full survey below: