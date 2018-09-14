64 arrested in multi-county child support sweep; Owed more than $1 million in back support

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced that 64 people have been arrested in a multi-county child support sweet. According to the AG, they owed more than $1 million in back child support.

In all, 55 people were arrested on felony child support warrants, five were arrested on local child support bench or misdemeanor warrants and four others were arrested on teletype warnings sent out to out-of-state police agencies.

In addition to the child support charge, several of those arrested has previous convictions for crimes including domestic abuse, criminal sexual conduct, child abuse/neglect or other felonies. The sweep targeted those people who owed support and had the means to pay but chose not to.

“Thousands of Michigan children go without food, clothing or housing every day because their parent refuses to help provide for them,” Schuette in a release. “My team and law enforcement across the state make every effort to collect money for children before we make an arrest. These people can pay but have decided they won’t pay. We have one goal: make life better for Michigan kids by getting them the money they need to grow up to be healthy and happy.”

Those arrested owed a combined total of $1,080,768.03 in back child support to 94 children. The total average worked out to about $12,000 per child.

In five different cases, the people arrested owed more than $40,000 in back child support. Those include: