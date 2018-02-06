7 Action News crew calls 911 after finding gunshot victim in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 7 Action News crew called 911 after finding a gunshot victim in Detroit this afternoon.

Reporter Kim Craig and videographer Danny Stricker were on Fleming Street investigating a fatal shooting from the night before when they heard something strange.

The victim's neighbor was reportedly calling out to the crew, telling them he was bleeding to death.

He was yelling, "help me, help me," Craig says. He was also reportedly asking the 7 Action News crew not to leave him.

The crew says the victim told them he had been shot last night after the scene for the fatal shooting had cleared. He said someone came back and shot him.

EMS crews were quickly on the scene after being notified by 7 Action News.

