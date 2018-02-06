7 Action News crew calls 911 after finding gunshot victim in Detroit

Fair
HI: 25°
LO: 14°
7 Action News Reporter Kimberly Craig and her photographer, Danny Stricker, had to call 911 after hearing a man screaming for them saying he was bleeding to death. It happened while they were checking out another shooting on Fleming St. from Monday night on the city's west side.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 7 Action News crew called 911 after finding a gunshot victim in Detroit this afternoon.
Reporter Kim Craig and videographer Danny Stricker were on Fleming Street investigating a fatal shooting from the night before when they heard something strange.
The victim's neighbor was reportedly calling out to the crew, telling them he was bleeding to death.
He was yelling, "help me, help me," Craig says. He was also reportedly asking the 7 Action News crew not to leave him.
The crew says the victim told them he had been shot last night after the scene for the fatal shooting had cleared. He said someone came back and shot him.
EMS crews were quickly on the scene after being notified by 7 Action News.
\
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.