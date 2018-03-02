7 Action News This Morning challenges Keegan Michael-Key to #LemonsforLeukemia

(WXYZ) - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade...or create the "Lemons for Leukemia" challenge.

The challenge encourages people to sign up as bone marrow donors. If you'd like to sign up to be a bone marrow donor, go to bethematch.com and click "Join."

Here's how it works:

First, you record a video of yourself taking the challenge, biting into a lemon, and challenging someone else to do the same.

Then, you post your video online using the hashtag #lemonsforleukemia.

The 7 Action News Morning team is challenging Keegan Michael-Key to take part in #lemonsforleukemia.

Your move, Keegan!