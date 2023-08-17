7 charged in car theft ring of 16 Ford Bronco Raptors valued at $1.7M

(WXYZ) — Seven people from around metro Detroit have been charged in a massive car theft ring of Ford Bronco Raptors valued at more than $1.7 million.

According to police, the seven suspects were arrested Tuesday and arraigned on charges Wednesday related to the theft of 16 Ford Bronco Raptors.

In October 2022, the Canton Police Department began investigating the theft of multiple Bronco Raptors from a Ford lot in Canton Township. They also found related thefts in Dearborn and Woodhaven.

Detectives and officers began investigating and ended up recovering 10 of the Bronco Raptors in Northville, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Texas, Arizona and Alaska. They also recovered five other stolen vehicles, an AR pistol and $28,426 in suspected cash proceeds from the sale of stolen vehicles.

"We applaud the outstanding efforts of our police officers and partners in ensuring community safety,” Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh said in a statement. “Their dedication and collaborative investigations underscore our commitment to our citizens. Our sincere appreciation goes to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office and our policing partners for their unwavering commitment to service."

The suspects are:

Migel Santiago, age 19 from Troy



One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

Nine Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

Oliaran Pernell, age 20 from Detroit

One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

Ten Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

Samir Rashed, age 21 from Northville

One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

Nine Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

Julian Lyles, age 19 from Detroit

One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

Eight Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

Dominick Dumont, age 19 from Northville

One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

One Count of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

Abdulfattah Hamed, age 21 from Van Buren

One Count of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

Janisse Moss, age 19 from Lincoln Park