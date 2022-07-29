Democratic incumbents Levin, Stevens face off for Michigan's 11th Congressional District

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Remember the game musical chairs? Someone removes a chair while music plays and someone else loses the race to get a seat. 7 Action News is watching the political version play out right now in Michigan’s new 11th District.

In 2018, voters elected Andy Levin to the 9th Congressional District and Haley Stevens to the 11th district. Then, Michigan lost a U.S. House seat. Now both elected Democrats are facing off in the primary next week in the Democratic-leaning 11th District.

Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement professor David Dulio says this is somewhat uncommon.

“It’s a little different here in Michigan because we have the rule that says you don’t have to live in the district that you want to represent. So in fact, it was a choice,” Dulio said.

U.S. Reps. Levin and Stevens both say it is their home.

“My kids are the fifth generation in my family to live in the new 11th district, and I love it,” Levin said.

“Well look, in Haley Stevens, you have a champion for Oakland County, someone who understands our destiny as a technological innovation hub,” Stevens said.

It is also playing out as a fight between two parts of the Democratic Party. Stevens says she is moderate enough to get votes from Republicans.

Though similar, the two have differences in their political focuses.

“Certainly, in a Democratic primary with a colleague who you share 97% of the same voting score with, I am not too focused on that. What I tell people is I take on the other side and I win,” Stevens said.

Levin said he is “much more progressive than” Stevens.

“Are you satisfied with the gridlock about climate change because I’m the person who’s written legislation and driven legislation with not only Sen. Warren, but with Sen. Sherrod Brown, with AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez),” Levin said.

Andy Levin and Haley Stevens discuss the issues ahead of the August primary

Both support plans to lower health care costs.

“I led the House floor debate on lowering the cost of prescription drugs legislation as my first term in Congress. We are getting closer and closer to getting that done. What does that mean? Making Medicare the negotiator,” Stevens said.

“I’m just a flat-out champion for health care as a human right for everybody,” Levin said.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission drew new district maps statewide after the census due to a change in law. It used to be the job of the Legislature.

The organization Voters Not Politicians, which lobbied for the change, says it hopes races like this one empower voters.

“For the first time, we’re all going to be voting in an election where we have fair maps that kept our communities together and we can vote for representatives that actually listen to us and care about our interests,” Nancy Wang, the executive director of Voters Not Politicians, said.