How shortage of Michigan school paraprofessionals is impacting kids with special needs

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tuesday morning a 12-year-old boy with autism faced a hearing before a Macomb County judge. He is accused of assaulting a teacher by spraying hand sanitizer in her face.

But his parents say he didn’t intentionally hurt anyone and due to special needs should not have been left without the close supervision of a paraprofessional or had access to hand sanitizer.

The judge adjourned the hearing until a competency evaluation could be done.

We are taking an in-depth look at the issue the parents say led to this - a shortage of paraprofessionals.

In every school across our state, there is a position that some people don’t know about that is so important for children with special needs.

I personally worked as a paraprofessional in college - helping students manage their behavior, focus, or take care of their basic needs and safety. Now schools across the state are dealing with a shortage of paraprofessionals.

The parents of a student who attended Warren Woods Middle School say that what happened to their child shows a shortage of para-pros is dangerous.

Allan Junior - or A.J. got set up with his Elmo doll, tablet, book, and Playdough. His parents - Allan and Jenel Washington then chatted to make him comfortable as he sat with their attorney - and a 7 Action News crew.

A.J. when asked his mom’s name - shows he has a sense of humor.

“I have been blessed to have him and to support him It has taught me so much about him and about being a father. And it has taught me patience,” says his father.

A.J. has autism. His parents say in January he had an incident at Warren Woods Middle School. The 12-year-old sprayed hand sanitizer at others and himself.

The school said the sanitizer would be kept away. But two days later he was walking down the hall between classes and sprayed sanitizer hitting a teacher in the eye.

That teacher filed a police report and A.J. was criminally charged with assault.

“I was floored,” says his father.

“The emotional toll that it has been for me as a mother, it has been a lot,” says Jenet Washington.

A.J.’s parents say his IEP says he should be supervised by a paraprofessional He also is not supposed to be in the hall during passing hour and should not have had access to the sanitizer.

A.J.’s Attorney Terry Johnson says the school failed him.

“Unfortunately, there was no para there. This transition happened when everything was there. I think they need to be held accountable,” Johnson says.

The Warren Woods Superintendent said she can’t comment on an individual incident due to student privacy laws, but when it comes to the shortage of paraprofessionals said, “While Warren Woods is currently fully staffed, I understand that this is a pressing issue that affects the daily operations of schools across the state.”

Since 2018 paraprofessionals, who provide assistance to students with special needs, have been on the Michigan Department of Education’s critical shortage list.

“With the budgets our schools are given, we often can’t compete wage-wise,” says K12 Alliance of Michigan Executive Director Robert McCann.

Paraprofessionals make about $15 an hour. McCann says it is a challenge for schools statewide.

“What happens when we don’t have enough para pros when we have these laws that requires that services be provided? Schools do the best that they can. Laws are written in the best-case scenario sometimes,” he says.

I asked, “Is there a shortage?”

“Absolutely. But they can’t just say we aren’t going to do it because there is a shortage,” says McCann.

The Washington family says this is about students’ rights.

“Is it a lot of work? Yes. Is it difficult? Yes. But that is what goes with the title. What I want is awareness and true diligence when it comes to supporting children with disabilities, specifically autism.”

As we face this shortage of educators - your child’s rights matter. If you have a story that needs to be heard - contact me. You can find me on social media or at WXYZ.com.