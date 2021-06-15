Interim Detroit Police Chief White’s 5-point plan for crowd control put to the test

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It took only a few hours after Interim Police Chief James White visited Greektown on Saturday evening and left for trouble to happen.

Pastor Mo Hardwick of Power Ministries and the Live in Peace Movement stepped in to help one incident on the corner of Beaubien and Monroe.

He tells 7 Action News, “Right here on this very corner, there were some young men getting into an altercation with officers, and we knew that they knew us. We asked them to, you know, come over and talk to us and we quickly escalated the situation.”

The 5-Point Plan is to assign more police on overtime in the areas of:

INCREASING POLICE PRESENCE

NOISE CODE VIOLATIONS

PARKING LOT OWNERS WHO ALLOW PARTIES

DRAG RACING AND DRIFTING

AND MORE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Mayor Mike Duggan has authorized 4,000 hours of overtime for the assignments and 2,000 hours of overtime for drag racing and drifting.

Early Sunday morning, a few blocks from where the Interim Chief was making the rounds, a stabbing with critical injuries happened inside the Mix bar.

Pastor Mo says, “So when you see the story of the interim chief came down was visiting Greektown, and hours later there was a stabbing and a situation. You can't look at that because “cain’t” no chief, “cain’t” no Pastor Mo, “cain’t” nobody keep every second of every place occupied and under watch. It’s the people’s behavior.

Detroit Police did not give us a full number of weekend incidents but did tell us they seized 150 illegal handguns, they had 130 CCW violations, 7 ordinance violations for noise and unlicensed businesses. Plus, multiple vehicles were towed.