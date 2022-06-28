YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — License plate readers, technology being marketed as a force multiplier, are putting eyes on the public for law enforcement.

One of the largest companies providing these, Flock Safety, says its license plate readers are used to collect data on more than 1 billion vehicles every month in 42 states. Is it smart policing or is it Big Brother getting too big?

For every vehicle that passes by the license plate reader on Tyler Road in Van Buren Township, it records the plate, make, model, color and unique features like a bike rack or bumper sticker.

Now, Ypsilanti Township is looking into buying about 60 such cameras, leading to a license plate data debate.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright thinks of a mom’s horrifying plea for help when he hears people ask about license plate readers, also known as LPRs.

Wright says when a witness gives either a vehicle description or plate information, these cameras can help police spot it fast.

For two children allegedly kidnapped by their mom’s threatening and dangerous ex earlier this year, it meant everything.

“Within probably about six to eight minutes, Canton Township Police Department encountered the vehicle, made a traffic stop on it and we recovered the kids very quickly,” Wright said.

It is a story that Ypsilanti Township leaders have heard. Struggling with a law enforcement shortage, township leaders say they wondered if they could help the Washtenaw County sheriff more efficiently police the township by buying about 60 license plate readers and placing most at entry points to the township.

Ypsilanti Township attorney Douglas Winters says the township is working on policies with the sheriff’s office that respect your rights while empowering police.

“It’s just simply another tool in the sheriff’s toolbox, if he sees fit to go forward with that,” Winters said.

ACLU of Michigan senior staff attorney Phil Mayor says it is a slippery slope.

“Giving mass amounts of data to the government is giving a loaded gun to the government,” Mayor said.

He says if the public approves LPRs with strict guidelines and limited use, they should expect that over time, the government will find more ways to use the data, putting civil liberties at risk.

“What Ypsilanti is proposing is to have cameras tracking every car that comes in or out of the township. That especially combined with other data would allow the government to track people everywhere,” Mayor said.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry L. Clayton is addressing concerns from people who have heard concerns about the accuracy of information from LPRs and who will have access to the data.

“There are serious concerns regarding their unregulated use. I share those concerns like all of you share those concerns. And I said this before: I don’t want a Big Brother state,” Clayton said.

A plan proposed would keep data for 30 days and limit when it is shared. It would not be shared with ICE, for example.

“I think there is any number of technologies that can be abused or misused. That is why the sheriff is coming up with a policy of how it can be used,” Winters said.

People in the community have mixed reactions.

“If something really bad happens, a hidden camera somewhere can find that person’s license plate and then from there, the investigators can do what they need to do,” Kirk Shack said.

“I think it’s a good idea. There are a lot of things that go on in this world that need to be recorded,” Kyle Grover said.

“It seems really dystopian to me, honestly,” Magdalena Rieder said.

Bill Sizer said, “My first impression is it’s kind of an invasion and I’m not sure they would get everything correct.”

The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees is expected to discuss the plan at their next board meeting on July 19.

