$7 million Lake St. Clair shoreline restoration project opens at Ford House

(WXYZ) — Officials cut the ribbon on a shoreline restoration project along Lake St. Clair at the Edsel & Elanor Ford House on Tuesday morning.

The project was a collaborative effort between the Ford House and the NOAA, and aimed to restore and protect the the estate's shoreline and wetlands.

With the completion of the $7 million project, there is a new ADA-accessible path along the berm, the restored Ford Cove, and Bird island to the public.

According to the Ford House, more than 50,000 native perennials and 500 trees and shrubs were planted to rebuild the habitat and hold the shoreline.

Also, felled trees were intentionally placed in Ford Cove and the wood will now create spawning structure for fish and habitat for shoreline birds.

The path runs from the Visitor Center to the Main Residence and spans about 1,600 feet. There is also a 400-foot-long wetland boardwalk over restored wooded wetlands.

Bird Island is a new hand-built peninsula and bird sanctuary, and there's a nature-based play area on the island for adults and children.