7 News Detroit's Carolyn Clifford honored by Beyond Basics for bettering lives of children

(WXYZ) — 7 News Detroit’s Carolyn Clifford was honored on Wednesday by Beyond Basics, a literacy nonprofit.

During the nonprofit’s Literacy Luncheon event at the Detroit Athletic Club, Carolyn was named one of this year’s Bettering the Lives of Children honorees along with Frank Venegas of Ideal Group and Darryl Woods of the City of Detroit.

The nonprofit says the honorees have “demonstrated extraordinary commitment to breaking barriers, empowering communities, and transforming lives.”

Beyond Basics also named Yael and Ethan Gross Humanitarians of the Year.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.