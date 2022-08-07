7 people shot, one dead in Saturday night mass shooting on Detroit’s Eastside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm seven people were shot Saturday night in a mass shooting on Andover Street on Detroit’s Eastside.

At 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, DPD officers responded to a location in the 19600 block of Andover based on reports that multiple people were shot.

Once on the scene, officers found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Three of the victims are currently in critical condition, two are stable and one person is in temporary serious condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detroit Police asks for the public’s assistance. If you have any information regarding this incident, call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.

