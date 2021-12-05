7 teens charged for allegedly threatening Wayne County schools in wake of Oxford shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Charges have been issued for seven juveniles in connection to school threats in Wayne County following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

More than 80 school districts across metro Detroit canceled classes after the shooting in Oxford due to a rash of copycat school threats.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged seven juveniles between Thursday and Friday. Six of the minors are accused of making violent threats against a school and one allegedly was in possession of a weapon in school, the prosecutor’s office said.

The following charges have been issued:

14-year-old male charged with false report or threat of terrorism against Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% down.

15-year-old male charged with false report or threat of terrorism against Mumford High School in Detroit. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% down.

13-year-old male charged with possession of a weapon in a school at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% down.

13-year-old male charged with a threat at Belleville High School. A $1,000 personal bond was issued.

14-year-old female charged with false report or threat of terrorism against Davidson Elementary School in Detroit. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% down.

13-year-old male charged with false report or threat of terrorism against Davison Middle School in Southgate. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% down.

13-year-old female charged with false report or threat of terrorism against Detroit Edison Academy. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% down.

The prosecutor’s office said the juveniles were not charged as adults, adding that a judge will decide sentencing based on the crime committed and rehabilitation.

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now. School threats naturally put everyone on edge. (Friday) my office processed and charged six juveniles for threats and one for having a weapon in the wake of the tragedy at Oxford High School,” Worthy said in a statement. “Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed. While the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has always tried to be vigilant and proactive in these cases, it does not mean that it will not continue to occur. I urge everyone to be cautious, to be alert, and above all, immediately report what you know, hear, and see.”